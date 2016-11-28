The 47 Sports Utility Vehicles and 100 motorcycles the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ...Read More »
Recent Posts
Politics
Business
-
Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline
Seme and Idi Iroko land borders are buzzing with increased commercial activities as many vehicle ...Read More »
-
NCC: MTN pays N80bn fine to FG –Minister
-
Businessman arrested for N165m forex scam
-
Panic as MMM freezes three million Nigerians’ accounts
-
Gunmen attack bank, steal millions in Imo
-
CBN commits N23b to Anchor Borrowers’ Programme
Opinion
-
Femi Fani-Kayode: Southern Kaduna: Hit back or die
“Buhari is the last standing samurai of the oligarchy with the boldness to implement the ...Read More »
-
PenCom and First Guarantee Pension: The Fallacies, the Facts
-
Open Letter to President Muhammad Buhari GCFR on Chibok girls by Security Expert, Temitope Olodo
-
We need restructuring, not breakup, Afenifere, Ohanaeze tell Abdullahi
-
Avengers wants Soyinka, Kalu, others in dialogue with FG
-
20 things to remember about Abacha
Society
-
Christmas: Ekweremadu urges Love, as Wife showers Gifts on 250 Widows
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Nigerians to show ...Read More »
-
95 percent of Ndigbo can’t read, write their language – Prof. Ejiofor
-
Dangote’s HRM was killed for bringing incomplete ransom – Kidnapper
-
Detectives uncover huge cash payments to Justices
-
Newly wed bizman shot dead in Aba over N20 bribe
-
CONFESSION: I would have become Kogi’s CSO if Audu hadn’t died – Millionaire robbery, kidnap suspect
Entertainment
International
-
George Michael dies at 53
The global singing sensation “passed away peacefully at home” according to his publicist in a ...Read More »
-
Christmas tragedy: 92 killed as Russian plane crashes
-
Ibori freed, FG begins ex-Delta governor’s extradition process
-
Ghana Election: Nana Akufo-Addo defeats incumbent president
Health
-
Lassa fever: 32 quarantined in Delta after doctor’s death
FOLLOWING the death of a medical doctor from Lassa fever, 32 persons have been quarantined ...Read More »
-
Buhari appoints five heads of health agencies
-
NAFDAC confiscates N25m worth of unregistered drugs in Enugu
-
UNTH performs 175 Open Heart Surgeries successfully
Education
-
FG scraps unified cut-off mark for varsities, others
The Federal Government has approved the scrapping of the unified cut-off mark hitherto used by ...Read More »
-
Buhari sacks JAMB Registrar, 16 other Heads of Education Agencies
-
FG begins feeding of 5.5m pupils September
-
SENATE: Nobody will remove me – Ekweremadu
Sports
-
Sultan of Sokoto visits Enugu to honour Rangers, inaugurate projects
His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar is among the dignitaries ...Read More »
-
Nigeria beat Cameroon, lift 8th AWCON champions title
-
Ekweremadu salutes Rangers on NFPL Title
-
Germany ends Nigeria’s Gold dream at Rio