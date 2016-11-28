… Says Enugu APC leaders are “desperate job seekers” The Enugu West Peoples Forum has ...Read More »
Recent Posts
Politics
Business
-
TINUBU: Inflation rate is becoming unbearable
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged the Federal ...Read More »
-
Recession: Foreign banks in Nigeria set to acquire local ones
-
Frustrated MMM participants resort to curses, threats
-
MMM: SEC issues fresh warning
-
BoI to finance only NAFDAC certified products
-
Investors stranded as MMM reopens
Opinion
-
Femi Fani-Kayode: Southern Kaduna: Hit back or die
“Buhari is the last standing samurai of the oligarchy with the boldness to implement the ...Read More »
-
PenCom and First Guarantee Pension: The Fallacies, the Facts
-
Open Letter to President Muhammad Buhari GCFR on Chibok girls by Security Expert, Temitope Olodo
-
We need restructuring, not breakup, Afenifere, Ohanaeze tell Abdullahi
-
Avengers wants Soyinka, Kalu, others in dialogue with FG
-
20 things to remember about Abacha
Society
-
Ohanaeze Enugu chapter elects new officials, Ogbonna emerges President
As part of the build up to the Ohaneze Ndigbo National Elections scheduled to hold ...Read More »
-
Man kills elder brother, arrested
-
Another Chibok schoolgirl rescued by troops
-
Your marriage is bound to be in trouble, if you marry a jealous spouse, Counsellor cautions
-
Christmas: Ekweremadu urges Love, as Wife showers Gifts on 250 Widows
-
95 percent of Ndigbo can’t read, write their language – Prof. Ejiofor
Entertainment
International
-
ECOWAS holds off on troop deployment to The Gambia
West Africa leaders not ready to send soldiers as they negotiate with outgoing President Jammeh ...Read More »
-
N’Delta Avengers threatens devastating attacks
-
‘156 journalists killed in 2016’
-
George Michael dies at 53
Health
-
Lassa fever: 32 quarantined in Delta after doctor’s death
FOLLOWING the death of a medical doctor from Lassa fever, 32 persons have been quarantined ...Read More »
-
Buhari appoints five heads of health agencies
-
NAFDAC confiscates N25m worth of unregistered drugs in Enugu
-
UNTH performs 175 Open Heart Surgeries successfully
Education
-
Kidnap: Parents withdraw wards from Turkish school
Scores of parents and guardians, on Saturday, flocked to the Nigerian-Turkish International College in Ogun ...Read More »
-
FG scraps unified cut-off mark for varsities, others
-
Buhari sacks JAMB Registrar, 16 other Heads of Education Agencies
-
FG begins feeding of 5.5m pupils September
Sports
-
Sultan of Sokoto visits Enugu to honour Rangers, inaugurate projects
His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar is among the dignitaries ...Read More »
-
Nigeria beat Cameroon, lift 8th AWCON champions title
-
Ekweremadu salutes Rangers on NFPL Title
-
Germany ends Nigeria’s Gold dream at Rio