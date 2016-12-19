Dog eats new born baby in Bauchi

There was outrage, Sunday, at Gwallameji, the Federal Polytechnic Student Village, Bauchi State when a dog was found eating a new born baby abandoned at a refuse dump.

Reports said several of such incidents had been recorded in the area with this coming less than four months after the lifeless body of a new born baby in a polythene bag was found at a refuse dump in the same area.

It was learnt that the incident attracted many people to the scene.

An eye witness, who only gave his name as Isaiah, said: “I was coming back from church when I saw many people behind a house away from ours. I became curious and went to see what was happening there.

“What I saw there was disgusting and annoying. It was someone, who dumped a new born baby at a refuse dump and a dog was found eating it (the baby).

“From the look of things and from what I heard people say, the baby was abandoned alive but was killed by the dog.

“How can someone do this to an innocent child? How can a human life be treated with such levity? It’s so bad and inhumane.”

He said some of the onlookers dug a shallow pit and buried the remains of the baby just beside the refuse site.

Contacted on phone, the traditional Chief of Gwallameji, Hassan Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, saying he was not at the scene personally to see things.

He said: “I got a call from someone informing me of the incident but I told the person that I was not around. When I called the number back, I was told that Wakilin Sarkin Gwallameji (representative of the chief of Gwallameji), Sanusi Mohammed, was already there.

“Since he was there, I continued with what I was doing knowing that he would handle everything well. As I speak with you now, I haven’t met him yet for information on the incident.”

Efforts to get comment from the Police were fruitless as several calls put through to the mobile phone of the Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bauchi State Command, Haruna Mohammed, failed.