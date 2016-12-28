Arik Air fined N6million for luggage delay

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has fined Arik Air N6million for not transporting passengers’ luggage from London to Lagos on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016.

Arik has been asked to pay each affected passenger $150 as compensation within 30 days of the issuance of the letter.

The letter was dated December 22, 2016 with reference number NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439.

NCAA says the airline flouted its orders to freight all backlog of short-landed luggage to Lagos within 48 hours on December 6.

“Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150. In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be off-loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs),2015,” part of the letter read.

Arik Airline only resumed resumed flights last Wednesday, after workers shut down operations over non-payment of salaries on Tuesday.