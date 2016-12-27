Army chief: Boko Haram fighter arrested in Lagos

Nigerians were told Monday to be more vigilant after the arrest of a Boko Haram suspect in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Boko Haram terrorists, who fled Sambisa Forest after it was captured at the weekend, are believed to be finding their way into communities.

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who broke the news of the arrest during the reopening of two Borno State major roads, which were shut in 2013 because of the insurgency, did not give further details on the arrest.

The Federal Government called for increased vigilance among Nigerians as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities far and near.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, congratulated “the gallant troops of the Nigerian military for finally seizing the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists,” and urged Nigerians “to continue to support the troops as they clear the remnants of the terrorists who are now on the run”.

‘’We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers, and to also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities. It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror. But there should be no panic because the worst is over.’’

Gen. Buratai urged troops to pursue fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and intercept them.

He spoke before Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima cut the tape to re-open the two major roads – Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga.

He told the troops: “You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup.”

He said in spite of the takeover of the terrorists’ last stronghold in the Sambisa forest as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, “we have no time to waste”.

The chief of army staff described the seven-year fight against the Boko Haram terrorists as “quite sober and touchy”, saying that a number of officers and soldiers had died in the war.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and vowed that the army would recommit itself to the fight until “remnants’’ of the terrorists are cleared.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said the Northeast had been secured.

He also said insurgency had brought untold hardship on the people of Borno and the entire Northeast.

The information minister praised the military for the feat and hailed Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima for his unwavering support for the military and his administration’s determination to quickly restore normalcy in the state.

The minister’s plan to lead reporters to join Minister of Defence Mansur Dan Ali, the Service Chiefs and Shettima at the opening of the two roads was thwarted by bad weather which prevented them from travelling to Maiduguri.

‘’Unfortunately, due to bad weather, our flight to Maiduguri from Abuja was cancelled after several hours of waiting at the airport. However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, accompanied by the top brass of the military, re-opened the two arterial roads. This is very significant because the two major roads, which were closed due to the activities of the terrorists in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region,’’ he said.

Mohammed said overall, President Muhammadu Buhari provided the much-needed impetus for the military’s victory, and urged Nigerians to keep supporting the President in his untiring efforts to restore peace and security across the country and also revamp the economy.

