Ekweremadu urges politicians to concentrate on governance

The Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has called on Nigeran politicians to concentrate on good governance.

Ekweremadu made the call while speaking at the annual inter-denominational thanksgiving service of Aninri Local Government Area in Enugu State.

He noted that politicians must recognize that all the geo – political zones in the country are part of Nigeria and must be carried along in the governance of the country.

According to him, it is only when politicians are able to distinguish between leadership and politics that they will be able to deliver good governance to the people, which will in turn ensure peace, unity and sustainable economic development.

The Senator used the forum to pray for peace in the North East and unity in the country, arguing that peace and unity is one of the greatest things that propels a nation.

Ekweremadu thanked God for the peace enjoyed in the state and local government today, which he attributed to God.

In his words, ” I call on Politicians in the country to concentrate on Governance. The APC must recognize that the South East and indeed all geo- political zones are part of Nigeria. Politicians must distinguish between leadership and politics. This will ensure even and sustainable development among the zones and also engender peace and unity in the country.”

Senator Ekweremadu announced that the thanksgiving service for next year will be a senatorial thanksgiving, comprising the five local Government areas in Enugu West Senatorial District.

He reflected on the history of Aninri local government area, which incidentally, he was the pioneer Chairman, and noted that things have indeed transformed positively in the area.

He recalled how the war destroyed infrastructures in the local government area, but was happy that today, by the grace of God, most of the roads, schools, markets etc had been reconstructed.

Ekweremadu paid glowing tributes to Hon Mathias Ekweremadu, for introducing the annual thanksgiving service during his tenure as local government Chairman.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who noted that today the issues of roads, electricity and water which hitherto was a problem in the area had become a thing of the past, however, expressed gratitude to God that he contributed significantly in attracting roads, dam and electricity to the area.

Earlier, the local government caretaker committee Chairman, Hon Chidi Ekwe, thanked God for sustaining the annual thanksgiving.

Ekwe expressed profound gratitude to Senator Ekweremadu and the people of the Local Government for their solidarity and support.

Highlight of the occasion was the welcoming of decamped members of the APC and APGA to the PDP fold, by Senator Ekweremadu.