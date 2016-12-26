George Michael dies at 53

The global singing sensation “passed away peacefully at home” according to his publicist in a statement issued at 11pm on Christmas Day

Global singing sensation George Michael has died on Christmas Day, aged 53.

Police are describing the death as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

They said paramedics attended his home in Goring in Oxfordshire at 1.42pm on Sunday – where he was declared dead at the scene.

His publicist announced he has “passed away peacefully at home” at 11pm on Christmas Day.

The full statement read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

George Michael has sold more than 80 million records worldwide in a career spanning four decades – but his life in recent years has been dogged by controversy