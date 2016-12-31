NEW YEAR: Ugwuanyi promises equal opportunity for all

The gocernor said: “In the coming year, I recommit myself to deploying government services to create fair and equal opportunity for every willing citizen to make a living and create wealth, educate our children, and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment.

“In actualizing this, I passionately urge the people of Enugu State to continue to offer special prayers for the progress of the state and the success of the present administration towards the advancement of good governance.

“While thanking the people of the State for their support and goodwill, I restate that Enugu State is in the hands of God and pledge to always discharge my responsibilities with the fear of God.