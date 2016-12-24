President hails military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at Sambisa Forest in Borno state.

The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying and long awaited‎, commending the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for the successful final onslaught which occurred at about 1.35 p.m. Friday, leading to the terrorists fleeing the area.



President Buhari‎ has however urged the military not to relent but ‎intensify efforts to locate and free the remaining Chibok secondary girls still in captivity 982 day after.‎

‎

‎‎He also urged Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

‎

His statement reads: