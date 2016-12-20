SULTAN: Those killing in the name of religion are criminals

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar 111, on Monday called on Nigerians to stop using ethnicity and religion to divide the country.

The Sultan, who equally condemned violent conducts by some herdsmen across the country, said the Fulanis should not be tied to such act.

While maintaining that those behind the murderous acts should be seen as criminals, he also stated that corruption should be vehemently condemned no matter who was involved.

The Sultan made these declarations in Enugu during official reception of Enugu Rangers, the Flying Antelope, for their victory at the 2016 Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL organised by the State Government.

He said that it was erroneous for some people to attribute the armed herdsmen that have been killing people and destroying farmlands as a form of Islamising Nigeria.

He pointed out that Islamic religion never supported killing to force people to become Muslims but by persuasion and show of love.

He said: “God cannot make a mistake by putting together this country called Nigeria, he has reasons for that and that is why I tell people who say we want to go our different ways to stop.

“How do you go your different ways, don’t you read history? Please refer to history books. We have Igbo people everywhere in the country and they are industrious. We have Hausa people who have not lived anywhere else excerpt in Igboland, we have the Yoruba who are also in different parts of the country and contributing their quota

“So let’s show love because you cannot be a good person if you don’t show love to your friends, if you are a good Christian you must love your neighbor as yourself and a good Muslim must love his neighbor as himself and if the two religions teach that, why are we now fighting? It is important for us at this time to love one another for the good of the country”.

Alhaji Abubakar, who condemned what he described as “killing in the name of religion”, advocated for the arrest and prosecution of anyone that committed the act in accordance with the law, explaining that killing by herdsmen among others had endured because Nigerians have refused to confront those behind them.

“We will never support any body taken the life of another because for us as Muslims we know what the almighty Allah said about killing one single soul unjustly; a killer is to be killed but not through jungle justice but through the law.

“For anybody to kill in the name of religion that person is a criminal and should be treated as one and if we do that, definitely we are taking care of the unknown problems.

“The second part of the solution is for us to come together to tackle these challenges. There are many good people around and there are bad ones. Let us not do something that will alter our relationship”, he said.

He dismissed as unrealistic reports making the rounds that the alleged invasion of South-South and Southeast by herdsmen and the subsequent killings were part of the plot to islamise Nigeria.

“You cannot Islamize somebody by force, You Islamize somebody by showing a good relationship with him, showing that you are a nice person and he will now ask you about your religion.

“In the holy Koran, there is no force to religion. Our problem is extremism and we must come together to put it out of us”, he advised.

On the negative feelings of some people concerning President Muhammadu Buhari, he noted that Buhari was a different person.

“What the people are thinking is not what Buhari is thinking. I have spoken with him on several occasions. Justice is the bedrock of every governance,” he said.

In his speech, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, condemned acts of violence being perpetrated under the guise of religion, saying with the Sultan’s speech, he has changed his perceptions of Nigeria and religious differences.

He said: “We were biased unnecessarily, we were fighting unnecessarily. Sultan has come to build a bridge. Your coming here has succeeded in quenching a looming war. Your coming represents peace and unity”.

‎Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, while presenting a cheque of N41.5million to the players and management of the club for their victory, promised to make available a piece of land for each of them at the Rangers Estate.

He said that the government would do all in her power to support the club as well as ensure they continued to maintain the victory.