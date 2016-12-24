Ugwuanyi presents N105b 2017 Budget to Enugu Assembly

… pledges to complete ongoing projects and commence new ones

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Friday presented the 2017

budget estimates of N105,719,471,000 (one hundred and five billion,

seven hundred and nineteen million, four hundred and seventy one

thousand Naira) to the Enugu State House of Assembly for approval.

The appropriation bill which was themed: “Budget of Economic Recovery

and Inclusive Development”, when approved, according to the governor

would address the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the

state, in spite of the present economic challenges in the country.

He noted that the budget represents a 24 percent increase compared to

the previous year’s figure of N85,179,449,000 (eighty five billion,

one hundred and seventy nine million, four hundred and forty nine

thousand Naira). From the budget size presented, N55,197,939,000

representing 52 percent is for recurrent expenditure while the sum of

N50, 521,532,000 representing 48 percent is for capital expenditure.

According to the governor, the increase is a result of his

administration’s commitment to boost the state’s Internally-Generated

Revenue (IGR) and explore other funding windows to complement

allocation from the federation account.

Gov. Ugwuanyi pledged that attention will be given to completion of

ongoing 2016 priority projects and execute new ones that will touch

the lives of the people positively.

The governor promised better days ahead and reaffirmed his

administration’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, adding

that the diversification of the state economy through private sector

participation and Public Private Partnership to fast-track sustainable

and inclusive development is also a top priority.

He disclosed that his administration has made modest efforts in its

reform programmes, adding that it has mapped out strategies for the

implementation of the 2017 budget.

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi,

commended the governor for his administration’s fiscal discipline

which contributed to an impressive implementation of the 2016 budget.

While promising a speedy passage of the budget, without compromising

its oversight functions, the Speaker applauded the cordial

relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government

in the state.