Ugwuanyi presents N105b 2017 Budget to Enugu Assembly

… pledges to complete ongoing projects and commence new ones
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Friday presented the 2017
budget estimates of N105,719,471,000 (one hundred and five billion,
seven hundred and nineteen million, four hundred and seventy one
thousand Naira) to the Enugu State House of Assembly for approval.
The appropriation bill which was themed: “Budget of Economic Recovery
and Inclusive Development”, when approved, according to the governor
would address the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the
state, in spite of the present economic challenges in the country.
He noted that the budget represents a 24 percent increase compared to
the previous year’s figure of N85,179,449,000 (eighty five billion,
one hundred and seventy nine million, four hundred and forty nine
thousand Naira). From the budget size presented, N55,197,939,000
representing 52 percent is for recurrent expenditure while the sum of
N50, 521,532,000 representing 48 percent is for capital expenditure.
According to the governor, the increase is a result of his
administration’s commitment to boost the state’s Internally-Generated
Revenue (IGR) and explore other funding windows to complement
allocation from the federation account.
Gov. Ugwuanyi pledged that attention will be given to completion of
ongoing 2016 priority projects and execute new ones that will touch
the lives of the people positively.
The governor promised better days ahead and reaffirmed his
administration’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, adding
that the diversification of the state economy through private sector
participation and Public Private Partnership to fast-track sustainable
and inclusive development is also a top priority.
He disclosed that his administration has made modest efforts in its
reform programmes, adding that it has mapped out strategies for the
implementation of the 2017 budget.
Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi,
commended the governor for his administration’s fiscal discipline
which contributed to an impressive implementation of the 2016 budget.
While promising a speedy passage of the budget, without compromising
its oversight functions, the Speaker applauded the cordial
relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government
in the state.