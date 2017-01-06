6 policemen fired for ‘using their firearms for Wike’ during poll

Six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, have been dismissed for “misusing their firearms” during the Rivers legislative rerun election of December 10, 2016.

The decision to dismiss and prosecute these officers was sequel to a report from a panel set up by Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, on the incidents recorded during the legislative re-run election.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Don Awunah, force public relations officer, said the officers failed to abide by the instruction of not escorting their principals to polling units.

Awunah said these police officers were “overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd”.

“These police personnel while in the convoy of His Excellency, the executive governor of Rivers state Barr. Nyesom Wike on the date of election, 10th December, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237,” he said.

“They joined in storming the Port Harcourt city council secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior Police officers present at the venue.

“The six police officers, after the conclusion of investigation into this public mischief, were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the force. They will be prosecuted under the electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others.”

He further assured Nigerians of “the commitment of the force to carry out its constitutional obligations in accordance to the law of the land before, during and after every election.”

The police officers are Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel andTanko Akor.