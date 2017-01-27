Akpabio urges PDP govs to emulate Fayose, says 20 APC senators will soon defect

Minority leader of the senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged governors elected on the platform of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emulate their Ekiti state counterpart, Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He commended Fayose for speaking for the PDP, and said some senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have made up their minds to join the opposition party after the crisis rocking the PDP is resolved.

Akpabio said this at the expanded caucus and the 73rd national executive council (NEC) meeting of the PDP held on Thursday in Abuja.

He claimed that despite the defection of some PDP lawmakers, the party still had very significant number of lawmakers.

“There is no election that will be conducted in the former PDP 28 states that the party will not win. That is a matter of fact,” he said.

“As I speak, so many senators from the opposing party are eager to join PDP.

“All they want is return of peace to the party, once that is done I can assure that 20 senators are on their way to joining the PDP.

“Message to those who are thinking of defection is to retrace their steps because PDP is bouncing back to victory in 2019.”

Akpabio regretted that the PDP lost elections in Edo and Ondo states, and advised the party to put its house in order ahead of Anambra and Ekiti elections.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, said those who recently defected from the PDP to the ruling party had no electoral value.

“We should allow them get the contract they are looking for, to get employment they are looking for,” he said.

“At the appropriate time, we will know who is who in the south-east. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control.”

Fayose wondered why people were still defecting to the ruling party when Nigerians were tired of the APC, and “waiting for another change”.

He promised to keep speaking for the party urging other leaders to keep supporting PDP.