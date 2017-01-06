Another Chibok schoolgirl rescued by troops

….Rescued schoolgirl has six-month-old baby – Army

A Chibok schoolgirl has been rescued by troops in the Alargano forest, Borno State, by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, has confirmed the rescue, adding that the army could come up with further details shortly.

“Troops found another Chibok schoolgirl. Details shortly,” he wrote.

Our correspondent learnt that the girl, identified as Rakiya Abubakar, was found with a baby, and rescued by troops of the 27 Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force.

Abubakar would be the 29th Chibok girl found among the over 200 who were abducted in April 2014.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army says rescued Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, has a six-months-old baby.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed this in a statement confirming her rescue and providing details.

He said she was rescued by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who were investigating suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He said, “According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

“She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.”