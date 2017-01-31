Templates by BIGtheme NET
images

Apostle Suleman regains freedoms from DSS

Posted by: Advocate News Nigeria in Faith, Featured, Latest News, News 48 mins ago

Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was on Monday night allowed to go home after being quizzed by the Department of State Services for hours.
It was learnt that the cleric secured his freedom late on Monday amid cheers from members of his congregation, friends, family and some of his pastors.

Suleman was invited by the Department of State Services based on his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should defend themselves against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

His Communications Adviser, Phrank Shaibu, confirmed his release Monday night, but promised to give the details today (Tuesday morning).

“Apostle Suleman has been allowed to go. The DSS exhibited high level of maturity, competence and professionalism,” he stated.

But on his Facebook page, he simply wrote: “Jesus is Lord.”

 

