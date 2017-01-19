Buhari leaves for UK, to undergo medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left Nigeria for United Kingdom for what the Presidency described as “a short leave.”

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President would during the vacation undergo “routine medical check-ups.”

He said Buhari was expected to resume work on February 6.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for the United Kingdom today on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

“During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”

As of the time Buhari was leaving the country however, Osinbajo was leading the Federal Government’s delegation at the World Economic Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland.

The Vice-President is expected back in the country on Friday.

The last public event attended by Buhari was the grand finale of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the National Arcade, Abuja.

He had joined other top government officials to lay wreath in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Buhari had during the week operated mostly from his official residence.

He appeared briefly in his office on Monday.

On Tuesday, he granted audience to the Cross Rivers State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, in his residence.

The President also cancelled a scheduled meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday and remained in his residence throughout.

While Buhari’s convoy vehicles were lining up in his residence for his takeoff at about 12noon, his wife, Aisha, was granting audience to the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda, at the First Lady’s Wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the third time Buhari will be embarking on vacation in one year.

He had earlier embarked on a a six-day vacation between February 5 and 10, 2016 when he remained in London.

On June 6, 2016, he embarked on another 10-day vacation to attend to an ear infection.

Adesina had explained then that Buhari was battling with what he called “persistent ear infection.”

The presidential spokesman had said although Buhari had been examined and treated by his personal physician and a specialist in Abuja, both doctors advised him to go for further evaluation as a precaution.

He said the President would therefore use the 10-day break to see an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist in London.

Buhari returned to Nigeria on June 19, 2017 after spending 14 days in London.

In a short interaction at the airport, Buhari challenged one of the State House correspondents who asked him about his state of health to a wrestling contest.

“You know I am taller than you. Do you want to wrestle me?” the President asked in Hausa language.

He had earlier told the journalists that they could see him while he was inspecting the guard of honour, an indication that his health was in perfect condition.

“I am ok. You can see me inspecting the guard of honour. You have seen me, you saw me when I was going. You can do the assessment yourself,” he said.

The President had earlier granted an interview where he said the doctors he had been consulting since the 1970s are based in London.