Buhari should address Nigerians to dispel death rumour – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation from wherever he is to calm the tensed nerves concerning his health status in the country.

There have been speculations witin the last one week that the president is dead but the presidency and close aides of the president have since dispelled the rumour saying the president is hale and hearty.

Reacting to a statement credited to presidential adviser on media, Femi Adesina, that no one can force Buhari to speak, the NLC noted that public appearance by the country’s leader would put to rest rumors of his death.‎

General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said that “In the social media, stories circulate without confirmation; I think that the easiest way is to talk publicly to the nation because the citizens are concerned about their leaders’ whereabouts.

“If there are those who orchestrated rumours and they are not true, the easiest way is for him to reach out to Nigerians through a public appearance and a statement.

“Nigerians have a right to be certain about the health situation of their President and the people who orchestrate rumours and unsubstantiated reports, one would wish for him to call their bluff by publicly addressing the citizens.”

Meanwhile in another reaction, the Executive Secretary, Anti-corruption Network, Ebenezer Oyetakin, faulted the call for Buhari to address the nation.

He said, “I do not subscribe to that. It smacks of mischief from such people. We are Africans. We have cultural discipline on some issues.