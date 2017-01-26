Defend yourselves against herdsmen, bishop tells Christians

A prominent bishop and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Ughelli, Delta State, Diamond Emuobor, has called on Christians in the country to defend themselves against rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

Bishop Emuobor gave the charge on Wednesday in Ughelli while reacting to recent killings in Southern Kaduna which had claimed lives and property. He said Christians needed to “own a sword and defend themselves” against further attacks by herdsmen.

He stated that the killings in the northern part of the country especially in Southern Kaduna was an attempt to wipe out Christianity, stressing, however, that it was a war against God, which the perpetrators would not win.

The General Overseer of Trinity Gospel Mission with its headquarters in Delta State said it was not unbiblical for a Christian to defend himself against external aggressors.

He said, “Christians should defend themselves and he who has no sword, should sell his coat and buy one to defend himself. We are all human beings, nobody should catch you like a snail and slaughter because you believe in Jesus Christ.

“We all would not die and those of us, who are alive, have the right to defend ourselves. Jesus says in the Book of Luke that those who have no sword should sell their coats and buy one for the defence of their lives.”

Emuobor however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to double his efforts to end the alleged killing of Christians, especially in the northern part of the country.