Don’t abandon governance for anti-corruption crusade – APGA warns Buhari

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against replacing normal governance with his so-called anti-corruption crusade.

The party gave the charge in a New Year message on Sunday, signed by its National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor.

APGA urged Nigerians to show care and love one another by being their brother’s and sister’s keeper, and to always engage in things that will promote peace, common good and development of the country.

The statement read: “Though the party resolved at the inception of the current federal government’s administration not to criticize the APC led government without any justifiable reason especially within the one and half years period because it expected that the government needed some time to find its footing, however, later events so far have given the party cause for concern.

“Thus, APGA is worried, for example, that the current administration is treating its anti-corruption war as a replacement for the normal government function of governance. This approach has to be really changed if the APC government is to turn round the faltering and depressing economy.”

Oguejiofor said that while there is improvement in the war against Boko Haram, new theatres are opening in the South East and South South mostly due to government’s poor handling of the hitherto minor agitations, and therefore urged the government to use practical approaches that are less confrontational to resolve the issues.

He also also condemned the activities of killer herdsmen that do not seem to get the level of attention that groups like the Biafra agitators from the federal government and urged the security agencies to be proactive and end the crisis.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be mindful of the poor and negative public perception of its electoral activities, saying the bizarre and shenanigans of manipulation of vote and allocation of scores, as witnessed during the bye-election of the Toto/Nasarawa federal constituency, in Nasarawa State, and the last Edo State governorship election was disturbing.

“The body should stop its officials from conniving with some unscrupulous Politicians and law enforcement Personnel on election duties from writing false election results. Also, it should guide against the body’s seemingly general disposition as if it were a department of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),” he added.