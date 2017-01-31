DSS officials were professional – Apostle Johnson Suleman

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has given a hint on what happened during his chat with the Department of State Services, DSS.

Suleman on Monday honoured the invitation extended to him by the DSS over a recent controversial statement credited to him where he asked his members to kill any Fulani herdsman seen around his church.

The out-spoken preacher in the controversial video claimed that he was informed by insiders that the herders were planning to attack him, hence his call for self-defence.

Suleman, who went to the DSS office at about 8pm on Monday in company of prominent Nigerians, described the DSS officials as very professional.

In a tweet shortly after he was freed Monday night, the cleric hailed DSS officials for their professionalism during the interrogation, which lasted for over three hours.

He also thanked everyone who stood by him.

“Just finished with the DSS, they were professional… it is well.

“I appreciate everyone who showed love. Still in awe! Love you all immensely. May God fight your battles in Jesus name. Still amazed,” he tweeted shortly after regaining his freedom.