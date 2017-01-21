Enugu institutes N60m traders’ empowerment scheme

Enugu State Government has instituted a N60m annual traders’ empowerment scheme aimed at encouraging traders in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, who addressed newsmen on Saturday in Enugu on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting, held on Friday night, said participation in the scheme was free.

Udeuhele said under the scheme, N5m would be won monthly by registered traders, with each beneficiary going home with N50, 000.

“The Enugu State Traders’ Empowerment Scheme is a wonderful programme that tends to empower traders in the state free of charge.

“The annual amount to be won is N60m. The sum of N5m will be won every month with a winner going home with N50, 000,” he said.

The commissioner said that draws for the scheme would be conducted among members of the 37 identified market associations in the state on a rotational basis in major markets within the three senatorial districts.

He said, “The commissioner for commerce has gone round all the markets in the state to identify 37 associations and got them registered. We have names of the registered traders.

“It is from the list we have that draws will be made. You cannot win it twice and nobody will get more than N50, 000.”

Udeuhele said that the draws would be done by the National Lottery Commission, adding that the purpose was to encourage traders contribute more to the economy of the state.

He said that approval was also given for the re-construction of the Holy Ghost Cathedral/Mgbemene Link Road in Enugu to ease traffic congestion along Ogbette Main Market Road.

He said, “It will also provide quick and easy access into the cathedral compound. The road was earlier awarded but was not done due to the high cost and government has decided to do it through direct labour.

“Approval was given for the release of N226.684m for the construction of Ebonyi River Bridge, along Ugwuogo Nike road to create a major link into one of the largest food producing communities in the state.”

The commissioner said that when completed, the project would enhance the standard of living in the affected areas and make food affordable in the state.