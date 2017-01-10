Former information minister, Nwodo emerges Ohanaeze President-General

A former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Tuesday, emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Other contestants for the position included a law Professor, Simon Ortuanya, ‎Former Vice Chancelllor, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike and Chief Joel Ifeanyi Ezugwu.

However, before voting commenced, Ezugwu and Ortuanya announced their decision to step down for Nwodo, describing him as a man of wisdom and competence, well qualified for the position.

Following the development, Nwodo was left with only Chiweyite, a pioneer Vice Chancellor of then Anambra State University of Science and Technology, ASUTECH, to contend with.

At the end of the election held at the Ohanaeze Secretariat in Enugu, he emerged victorious with a wide margin, having polled 242 votes, while

Prof. Chiweyite trailed far behind with 13 votes. There were 6 voided votes.

The seven Igbo speaking states, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Delta and Rivers, as well as other affiliate groups, including pro-Biafra groups, the MASSOB, and the IPOB participated in the election with specified number of delegates.

In his pre-election speech, Nwodo had assured of his readiness to entrench transparency and accountability in running the Ohanaeze affairs.