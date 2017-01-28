Gov. Bello lavished over N230bn within 1yr in office, runs Kogi like personal property, Kogi APC alleges

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi State chapter has lambasted the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his alleged reckless spending and refusal to pay entitlements of civil servants and pensioners since assuming office a year ago.

The party accused the governor of running a government that is bereaved of transparency, accountability and justifiable financial conducts.

“The responsibility of any responsive leader is to be transparent, accountable and justifiable in its financial conducts.

“Governor Yahaya in defiant to this standard rule of good governance has never deemed it necessary to render public account since his assumption of office. All the other Governors that just spent one year in office accounted for their stewardship nationwide.

“This has led to gross public financial failure and reckless spending by the government, as we have it on record that Governor Bello has wasted and lavished over N230bn in one year.

“This represents thirteen months Federal Allocations to the state; N10bn infrastructural development funds, N30bn bailout fund, over N11bn Paris Club excess refund. We also have the N16bn refunded for federal government roads built by the past administration of Alh. Ibrahim Idris, N700m ecological fund.

“All these above exclude an average of N600m internally generated revenue monthly,” the party said.

On the alleged failure to pay state workers and pensioners, the party was furious with the Governor, stressing that such act has made the people of Kogi to start disliking the APC.

“The political leaders of Kogi State and the APC stakeholders have resolved unequivocally to give 4 weeks ultimatum to Governor Yahaya Bello, to reconcile the ongoing staff audit in the state with the realities on ground, pay our civil servants, the pensioners and others,” APC said.

The party also threatened “peaceful revolution” across the 21 LGAs of the State,” should the governor refuse to do the needful within the stipulated time.

Some of the posers the party wants the Governor to address also include, the reason he “sacked medical Doctors in all the public hospitals”; “why he has decided to run the affairs of the state without the political party he claims to belong”; whether it is “possible for a state like Kogi to function without teachers in schools, ” among others.

The Press Briefing was attended by the Kogi APC Senator in the 8th Assembly, Dino Melaye, 5 former Senators, serving and past House of Reps members of APC extraction and elders of the party drawn from across the LGAs.