Group hails emergence of Nwodo ss Ohanaeze President-General

The South East Revival Group (SERG) has congratulated former Federal Commissioner for Information and Culture, Chief John Ogbonnia Nwodo on his election as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, urging him to use his goodwill to ensure Igbo sociocultural renaissance.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, also urged the South East governors to continue to rally round his leadership all through his tenure for the benefit of all the Igbo speaking people of Nigeria.

“The emergence of Chief John Ogbonnia Nwodo as the Ohanaeze leader would go a long way in restoring confidence in the group and bring to an end unnecessary bickering among members of Ohanaeze.

“The SERG notes that the unanimous decision of Igbo leaders in government and business, as well as traditional rulers to endorse the Chief John Ogbonnia Nwodo candidature and his subsequent affirmation is not unconnected with his outstanding experience in the public service and his interpersonal relationship with the people across the Igbo speaking communities.

“We have no doubt that he will bring to bear on the Ohanaeze leadership his towering intellect and long years of personal integrity on the affairs, which we believe would restore the confidence of Ndigbo on the group because of his unequalled commitment to Ndigbo, their

struggles, aspirations, culture and the progress of Igbo nation.

“At this historic threshold, we urge all the Igbo speaking people to join hands with him as he goes to work, knowing that he would engender Igbo cultural renaissance.

“The SERG urges the new Ohanaeze leader to promote Igbo language, which is currently in danger of going into extinction”, the group said, adding that his goodwill across the country and internationally would be his most valuable asset for the pan Igbo body.