IGP Idris leads delegation to visit Buhari in London

Against the backdrop of speculations about the true state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kputom Idris, on Tuesday led a high powered police delegation to visit the President in London.

Reliable sources said that the IGP was accompanied by the DIG in charge Finance and Administration, Mr. Shuiabu Gambo, Commissioner of Police in Charge Monitoring Unit, CP Umar Garba and other top ranking officers who left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Asked reasons for the impromptu visit, the source declined comments but confirmed the trip was a top secret and planned at short notice.

Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria last Thursday for 2-week holiday in London, though his Special Adviseron Media, Femi Adesina said that he will use the opportunity to undergo a medical check-up.

Speculations have been rife about the true health sttatus of the president with the presidency insisting weekend that the President was hale and hearty, that he only went on vacation to rest.