Man with 97 wives dies in Niger at 93

Bida town, Niger State, was thrown into confusion, following the death of a popular polygamist and Islamic cleric, Mohammed Masaba.

The controversial husband of 97 wives died on Saturday afternoon at his residence in Efu Nakodi after a brief illness. He was 93 years.

A personal assistant to the cleric, Mutairu Bello, confirmed his principal’s death in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

Bello, who was sobbing on the phone, said, “With gratitude to God, we announce the death of Mohammed Abubakar Bello, this afternoon. He was aged 93 years. He died after a brief illness.

“The Janiza prayer and interment is slated for tomorrow (Sunday) by 10 am.”

The late cleric’s aide added that the preacher had foretold his death and was prepared for it.

Bello said, “Baba had told us that his time was up. He told me personally that he had completed his divine assignment and was ready to meet his creator.

“He told us to remain dedicated to the cause of Islam and urged us all not to deviate from all his teachings on righteousness, piety and total submission to the will of God.

“He warned us to shun adultery but that we should marry our women.”