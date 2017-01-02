New Year: We’ll continue to pray for your success, Monks tell Ugwuanyi

The Monks of Our Lady of Mount Calvary Monastery in Awhum, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State have promised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their continued prayers for the success of his administration, the progress of the state and the county in general.

In a remark during a thanksgiving mass at the Monastery in honour of the newly sworn in Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. James Ikeyi, Rev. Fr. Paul, on behalf of the Monks, expressed delight at the leadership style of Ugwuanyi, which he said centres on good governance and fear of God.

They applauded the governor for his commitment and interest in the progress of the monastery and equally used the occasion to congratulate him for his election in 2015, describing him as “the man of the people.”

The monks noted that Ugwuanyi’s visit to celebrate the first mass of the Year was symbolic and a clear indication of his closeness to God and the interest he has in the monastery.

They pledged to continue to offer special prayers for God’s protection in office as well as give him the wisdom, grace, vision and all that are needed to discharge his responsibilities creditably, despite the daunting economic challenges in the country.

“Your Excellency, your coming to Awhum Monastery before and after election has indicated that you have everything in common with the monastery. May the good Lord continue to give you the strength and ability to discharge your responsibilities. We would continue to pray for your administration at Awhum Monastery,” the monks said

In his remark, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the monks for their continued prayers and kind words of encouragement.

He also congratulated Ikeyi and his entire family for God’s favour and love on them.

While wishing the people of Enugu State a happy and prosperous new year, the governor pleaded with the monks to remain steadfast in their prayers for him and the entire state “that God will continue to order our steps to take the state to greater heights.”