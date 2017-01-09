Nine injured in auto crash along Enugu-Makurdi expressway

Templates by BIGtheme NET
No fewer than nine people have been reported injured following an auto crash that occurred on Sunday in Nsukka, Enugu state.

The Enugu State Police spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed that the casualties which were hurriedly rescued by police patrol team are presently in Enechi Hospital Ukehe-Nsukka and Bishop Shanaham Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State.

He pointed out that the incident which happened at about 5:00 p.m. on Enugu-Makurdi expressway was as a result of a collusion between a Toyota Hiace bus ENU 681 XA and a Toyota Carina car CG 25 ENU.

He said: “It was further gathered that following the collision, at least nine persons comprising the drivers and the conductor of the Hiace bus with other occupants were critically injured.

“However, the police patrol team on the road was on hand to evacuate the injured victims on time to Enechi Hospital, Ukehe-Nsukka and Bishop Shanaham Hospital, Nsukka, for medical attention and also clearance of obstructions to avoid further incident.”

