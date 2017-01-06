Open up on DSP’s murder, Wike tells police

LThe Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the Nigeria Police not to hide the circumstance that led to the murder of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, during the legislative rerun elections in the state.

Wike explained that rather than cover the “obvious facts” the police should tell the world how and where the late DSP was murdered during the supplementary election held on December 10, 2016.

Alkali and his orderly were ambushed and killed in Ujju community in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state and their patrol van and weapons were taken away in the process.

But speaking on Thursday when he granted audience to the management of the Independent Newspapers Limited at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Wike said the police had refused to make public the communication an APC chieftain and a former commissioner had with the killers before the DSP was brutally murdered.

Wike stated, “The police should let the world know where the DSP was killed. What is the polling unit where he was killed? The former Commissioner of Power, who was mentioned by the killers, has he been questioned?

“Where is the call log of that former commissioner as communicated with the killers? Have they checked the discussions between the former commissioner and the arrested killers?

“They know the truth but they want to cover a lot of things. The Army announced that they recovered the uniforms from the forest. Was there a polling unit in the forest?”

Explaining that steps being taken to blackmail the state government would fail because the Rivers people could not be cowed, Wike appealed to journalists to always defend the truth and speak out regularly.

Wike said, “The survival of democracy, to a large extent, depends on a vibrant media. Certain things happening in the country must be made public by the media.”

On the ‘Man of the Year 2016’ award by the Independent Newspapers Limited, the governor announced that he had dedicated the award to God and the people of the state.

“When you have the opportunity to serve and make a difference, excuses will not be tolerated by the people. That is why we are committed to the development of the state,” he added.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ted Iwere, said the Editorial Board and Board of Editors of the media organisation resolved to honour the governor as the Man of the Year 2016 for his sterling performance in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development and internal revenue generation.