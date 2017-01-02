Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / PDP to Buhari: Your ‘change’ policies must change in 2017
The national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to change his economic policies in 2017.

PDP said only a change in the acclaimed “change policies” could take the country out of economic recession.

National publicity secretary for the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeyeye said that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government must scout for competent economic experts to fix the economy.

He said, “We advise the APC-led administration in this year (2017) to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.

“We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres.

“The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxation which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”

