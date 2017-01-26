Presidency speaks on alleged pressure on Osinbajo to resign

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, on Wednesday denied the report making the rounds on social media that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently under pressure to resign.

In a statement made available to journalists, Ojudu said the news was a fabrication and should be discarded.

The presidential aide said, “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news .

“The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”