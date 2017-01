Unconfirmed reports said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, CP Francis Odesanya is dead.

The police commissioner has been battling with an undisclosed illness.

He was subsequently flown abroad for better medical care.

A reliable source in the Command who does not want his name mentioned disclosed that CP Odesanya died early Tuesday.

But when contacted, Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni declined comment.

There has not been any official statement on the development.