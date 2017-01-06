Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / Sokoto: Hisbah seizes musical instruments used during Tambuwal daughter’s wedding
Sokoto: Hisbah seizes musical instruments used during Tambuwal daughter’s wedding

The Sokoto Hisbah Commission has seized the musical instruments used during the pre-wedding dinner of the daughter of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for allegedly violating Shari’ah law being operated in the state.

Commandant of the Commission, Dr Adamu Bello Kasarawa said they had wanted to arrest the DJ that performed at the dinner but he escaped.

He explained that what happened at the dinner was not permissible in Islam and that it was their mandate to correct anything that was against Shari’ah law being operated in the state.

Kasarawa added that the instruments along with other devices seized across the state would be destroyed.

He said they recorded 157 cases of illegal pregnancies involving under age and those who were 18 years old and above in 2016.

The underage victims he said were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Human and other Related Offences (NAPTIP) and the rest to the police.

 

