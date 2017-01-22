South-east PDP congratulates Fayose

THE South-east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State as he emerged the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum in the country.

National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East zone, Chief Austin Umahi described the emergence of Fayose as good omen to the party’s avowed commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and their resolve to bounce back, better and stronger at next general election.

Chief Umahi described Fayose as a fearless politician and new face of opposition politics in Nigeria, adding that with him in the saddle as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, healthy opposition has been reintroduced into Nigerian politics.

“He is a strong voice and new face of healthy opposition in Nigerian politics. He is a fearless politician who is at home with his people. His emergence in no small measure will bring back strong voice in opposition which will keep the ruling party, APC on their toes.”

Chief Umahi expressed optimism that the party at the zone and the national levels will work in synergy with the PDP Governors’ forum under Governor Ayo Fayose in their untiring resolve to recapture power in 2019.

“We have no doubts that with somebody like Fayose as the leading voice in opposition, Nigerians have come to identify the maladies in the administration under APC led government and by 2019, PDP will bounce back to life and wipe away tears in Nigerians’ eyes.