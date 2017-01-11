We’ve dislodged APC in Rivers – Wike

RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that the All Progressives Congress has been dislodged in the state.

Wike said that the vestiges of the APC were removed following the mass execution of key projects across the state.

The governor made this remark on Tuesday while commissioning the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He said the APC was no longer a voice in the state because leaders of the party were only involved in anti-people’s programmes.

Wike lauded the Akpor people for giving him the traditional mandate to protect the people of the state, pointing out that he will stand for the people at all times.

“There is no more APC in Rivers State; we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state.

“If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items.

“All those that know must not come close because my people have given me the instrument to go to war against enemies of Rivers State,” the governor added.

Commenting on the road, Wike said the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road traversed three communities and two wards.

The governor said he had fulfilled the promises made to the people of the area, adding that more projects will be executed in the area.

The State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Bathuel, noted that the completion of the road had improved the value of property in the three communities that the road serve.

Also, spokesman of the Rumuokparali community, Mr. Chris Abel, expressed the gratitude of the people to the governor for fulfilling his campaign promise to them.

Reacting on the governor’s claim that the APC has been dislodged in Rivers, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Chris Finebone, said a thousand of Wike would not be able to endanger or threaten the larger-than-life existence of the APC in the state.

He said, “ ‎We believe that dream is free and Governor Nyesom Wike is free to embark on his delusion of grandeur that he is capable of diminishing APC in Rivers State. He knows that he is merely amusing himself and his motely group and he is free to do so.