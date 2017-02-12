Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria, President still expected

Templates by BIGtheme NET
Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Saturday returned to the country, after undertaking the lesser pilgrimage in Mecca.

Her arrival was confirmed by her aide, Zaynab Ikaz-Kassim on Twitter.

She tweeted: “H.E Mrs. @aishambuhari Returned From Umrah this afternoon! Sai Mama 😍❤”

The last time Mrs. Buhari was sighted in public, is when she reportedly visited her husband, who is on medical vacation in London, UK.

Meanwhile, the President failed to return to Nigeria on the same day, as widely expected after Presidency sources claimed he would return on Saturday.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, assured that his principal will not sneak into the country.

Adesina said: “If the president returns, we will all see him. He is the president of Nigeria and will not sneak in.”

Asked if his reaction was a sign he doesn’t know exactly when the president will return, Adesina replied: “Don’t put words in my mouth please”.

“I said when the president return, Nigerians will see him. It’s not like he will sneak in, so let’s wait”.

Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 and was initially scheduled to return last Sunday, but  he sent a letter to the Sebate asking for an indefinite extension of his vacation.

