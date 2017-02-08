Bayelsa Govt, workers disagree over N3B car loan to lawmakers

The Bayelsa Government and its workforce have disagreed on the exact outstanding salary arrears owed civil servants in the state.

Workers claimed that they were being owed six months salary backlog, while government officials put the arrears at three months.

The BayelsaHouse of Assembly on Tuesday, in a closed-door session, approved a N3 billionloan request from the executive arm to purchase cars for legislators andsecurity agencies.

Thedevelopment attracted criticisms from civil servants in the state, who saidthat seeking a loan to purchase the cars at a time the state government owedworkers six months salary arrears was insensitive.

Reacting tothe development, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov.Seriake Dickson denied in a statement that the government was owing workers forsix months.

According tohim, the government is owing workers only three months salaries.

Thestatement restated the governor’s commitment to running a transparent system,where the welfare of workers and the citizenry remains a priority.

“It istherefore not true that government is owing six months salary of workers, asalleged in some of the media reports.

“Rather,government is making conscious efforts to clear all outstanding salaries andhas even gone ahead to pay in full, the salary for the month of January,”Iworiso-Markson said.

However,labour leaders and civil servants maintained that the government was yet toclear a backlog of the six months salary arrears being owed the state workers.

Chairman ofBayelsa chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Tari Dounana and hisNigeria Labour Congress (NLC) counterpart, John Ndiomu, insisted that thegovernment is owing the workers six months salary.

Dounanasaid, “The facts are there and we cannot be lying on issues like this, I can bequoted on this.

“Workers arehaving salary arrears of six months and we met with government on this issueonly last wee.

“It is likelythat those claiming that we are not being owed do not have the details, we metwith the government finance team and they set up a committee to work out thepayment plan,” Dounana said.

A civilservant, Ebi Douye provided further details on the salary situation in Bayelsa

“The arrearsis six months, we are keeping records, January 2015 salary was paid full inApril 2015. February and March 2015 salaries were not paid.

“From Aprilto September, half salaries were paid. December salary has not been paid.

“The threefull salaries not yet paid, plus half of the six months makes it six months ofunpaid salaries,” Douye said.

