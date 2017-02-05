Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / Buhari writes National Assembly, extends vacation
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari writes National Assembly, extends vacation

Posted by: Advocate News Nigeria in Featured, Latest News, News 24 hours ago 0 74 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly informing it of his desire to extend his vacation.

President Buhari who left Nigeria on 19 January was sscheduled to return today and resume work tomorrow.

But in a statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on the media, the president said he would be prolonging the leave  to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

According to Adesina, the President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives”, Adesina said.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes”, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© 2015 The Advocate News All Rights Reserved. | Site Credits: Just Web Services

ăn dặm kiểu NhậtResponsive WordPress Themenhà cấp 4 nông thônthời trang trẻ emgiày cao gótshop giày nữdownload wordpress pluginsmẫu biệt thự đẹpepichouseáo sơ mi nữhouse beautiful