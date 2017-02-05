Buhari writes National Assembly, extends vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly informing it of his desire to extend his vacation.

President Buhari who left Nigeria on 19 January was sscheduled to return today and resume work tomorrow.

But in a statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on the media, the president said he would be prolonging the leave to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

According to Adesina, the President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives”, Adesina said.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes”, he added.