DSS brutality: Security officers, others still in custody

No fewer than eight persons are still being detained in connection with the February 2 assault on teachers at the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Cross River State, by operatives of the Department of State Services.

The trouble started on February 3 when a Civic Education teacher, Mr Owai Owai, caned 10 pupils of Senior Secondary 3 for forcing some Junior Secondary School pupils to sweep their classroom while classes had commenced.

One of the SS3 pupils was said to have called her mother, a DSS official, on the telephone who reportedly raced to the school and invited her colleagues. They reportedly beat some of the teachers in the school.

A source in the DSS, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said several persons, including DSS personnel and civilians, were being investigated by the Cross River State Command for the embarrassing act.

He said, “Several persons are in the detention already in connection with the matter. They are being investigated for the various roles they played and they will be punished accordingly. We also are investigating some civilians for the roles they played.

“The truth is that we started this investigation shortly after the incident happened. It was an embarrassing situation because we have had good relationship with the school.”

Meanwhile, teachers in the school have resumed normal lectures after two days of work-to-rule in reaction to the attack.

Our correspondent who visited the school on Friday observed that the pupils were being taught.

It was also learnt that some of the senior secondary school students have started exhibiting unruly behaviour to their teachers.

A teacher, who also did not want to be identified, said, “Some of the pupils in the affected class no longer greet teachers. They have become heady and the only way out is to continue to ensure strict discipline.”