DSS impounds vehicles with weapons in Abuja

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has seized vehicles containing weapons, Certificate of Occupancy and keys to exotic cars allegedly belonging to a former governor of Benue, Mr Gabriel Suswam, an official has said.

An operative of DSS, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said in a statement that the items were seized in Abuja on Friday.

He said the items were recovered at the property of Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd, located at No 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja.

He listed the items as Glock pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds of ammunition, Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds as well as 42 extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack.

Others are one AK-47, 21 Certificates of Occupancy, one offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy, 23 luxury designer watches and 45 keys to various exotic cars.

He said that the items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property, particularly a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135AH), and Masarati 4.7 (BWR 207 AJ), which had been confiscated.

Opuiyo said following the discovery and further investigation, the Service had invited Suswam, who was presently helping in the investigations.

He warned that the Service would no longer tolerate any acts of lawlessness by those who ought to be law abiding and responsible citizens.

“The Service has also observed with total dismay the inciting utterances of some political actors whose activities heat up the polity,” he said.

He said that the Service would not hesitate to go after anyone who engaged in acts capable of causing a breach of peace.