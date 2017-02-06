EFCC seizes ex-gov’s multimillion-naira estate

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday sealed off an estate belonging to the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda.

The EFCC said on its official Facebook page that the action was sequel to an order by Justice J. T. Tshoho of a Federal High Court Abuja for the interim forfeiture of the property.

The commission said, “The EFCC has seized a house located at 184 Attahiru Bafarawa Close, beside Fariah suites , old GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi State belonging to a former governor of the state, Mallam Isa Yuguda, pending the conclusion of investigation against him bordering on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds.

“The court had directed the Bauchi State Lands Registry to furnish the EFCC with the copies of all documents including building plan approval in respect of the property.”

Yuguda, who last year, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, served as minister of aviation under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and also served as governor for two terms on the platform of the party.