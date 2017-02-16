Enugu Guber: Gov. Ugwuanyi floors Ayogu Eze again

The Court of Appeal inAbuja, Wednesday, dismissed the appeal by the former governorship aspirant ofthe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general election in Enugu State,Senator Ayogu Eze, seeking to upturn the emergence of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyias the candidate of the PDP nominated at the December 4, 2014 primary election in the State.

The Court in a judgmentdelivered by Hon. Justice Peter Ige dismissed the appeal for lack of merit as well as lack of locus standi by Senator Eze, whom the Court said, admitted by his affidavit evidence, that he did not participate in the primary election conducted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP.

The Court also held that the High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit ab initio since Senator Ayogu Eze did not qualify as an aspirant entitled to challenge the outcome of the primary election as provided in Section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act.

He explained that in line with the Electoral Act “the aspirant must be an insider, somebody who participated in the primary authorised by the party”.

“The appellant admitted he was aware that another primary was conducted by Asara Asara, but that he did not participate.

“The appeal of the appellant lacks merit. The judgment of the lower court is affirmed”, he added.

It could be recalled that Senator Eze had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking, among other reliefs, “A declaration that the plaintiff (Ayogu Eze), having been elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the primary election held on 8th December 2014, for the election of a governorship candidate for the 1st defendant (PDP) where the authentic and authenticated list of delegates for the 1st defendant (primary election) held on 1st November 2014 and sanctioned and recognised by the Federal High Court judgment of 24th November 2014 is the right candidate of the 1st and 2nd defendants (PDP and PDP National Working Committee) whose name must be submitted to the third defendantas their rightful governorship candidate for the general election of 2015”.

The lower court dismissed the case of Ayogu Eze as it held that the judgment of Justice Ademola did not compel the party to use any particular list of ad-hoc delegates for the primary election, hence there was no breach of Section 87 (4)(b) of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Wednesday, was received with jubilation by supporters of Governor Ugwuanyi who were in court in their numbers.