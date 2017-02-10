Enugu’s Teaching Hospital gets additional 344 Medical Personnel

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 344 medical personnel into various departments of ESUT Teaching Hospital Park Lane, Enugu.

The state’s commissioner for information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele,

disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State

Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu.

Dr. Udeuhele explained that the employment includes consultants in

various fields and comprise resident doctors, nurses and other staff

with total monthly wage of N34,361,903.

He noted that the decision on the employment was made after an

assessment of the teaching hospital’s needs, adding that it was also

necessitated by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s goal of

improving the hospital’s capacity to deliver better healthcare to the

people and further based on the recommendations of both the National

Postgraduate Medical College and the West African College of

Physicians.

The Council has also approved the sum of N100m for the Institute of

Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, to help the institution meet

its obligation for accreditation of some of its programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Another outcome of the meeting was the approval of the draft bill for a law to amend the School Transfer Law Cap 141, Revised Law of Enugu State 2004, which the Council subsequently authorised to be sent to the Enugu State House of Assembly for the necessary legislative

action.

The commissioner informed the press that the council also approved the proposal for an online version of Daily Star (Enugu State-owned newspaper) and the immediate appointment of a renowned editor-in-chief who would oversee the online operation and assist with the newspaper’s print edition.

Furthermore, the Council gave approval for the Ministries of Local Government Matters, Finance and Economic Planning, as well as the state’s ALGON chapter and other relevant stakeholders to work out plans towards the immediate procurement of software and other facilities for the implementation of Internal Public

Sector Accounting Standard IPSAN [IPSAN]. This, he said, is in

accordance with international best practices.

Equally approved was the re-constitution of the Enugu State

Children’s Parliament with Miss Oragwa Nkem as the speaker.

“This was not possible before this administration. The essence

is to enhance child survival, development, protection as well as

participation,” the commissioner said, noting that the re-constitution

was done via a democratic process on January 6, this year.