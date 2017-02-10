Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / Enugu’s Teaching Hospital gets additional 344 Medical Personnel
Enugu’s Teaching Hospital gets additional 344 Medical Personnel

Posted by: Advocate News Nigeria in Featured, Latest News, News 16 hours ago

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 344 medical personnel into various departments of ESUT Teaching Hospital Park Lane, Enugu.

The state’s commissioner for information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele,
disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State
Executive Council meeting held at  the Government House, Enugu.

Dr. Udeuhele explained that the employment includes consultants in
various fields and comprise resident doctors, nurses and other staff
with total monthly wage of N34,361,903.

He  noted  that  the  decision on the employment was made after an
assessment of the teaching hospital’s needs, adding that it was also
necessitated by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s goal of
improving the hospital’s capacity to deliver better healthcare to the
people and further based on the recommendations of both the National
Postgraduate Medical  College and the West  African  College of
Physicians.

The Council has also approved the sum of N100m for the Institute of
Management and  Technology (IMT), Enugu, to help the institution meet
its obligation for accreditation  of some of its programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Another outcome of the meeting was the approval of the draft bill for a law to amend the School Transfer Law Cap 141, Revised Law of Enugu State 2004, which the Council subsequently authorised to be sent to the Enugu State House of Assembly  for the necessary legislative
action.

The  commissioner  informed  the  press  that  the  council also approved the proposal  for an online version of Daily Star (Enugu State-owned newspaper) and the immediate appointment of a renowned editor-in-chief who would oversee the online operation and assist with the newspaper’s print edition.

Furthermore,  the  Council gave approval for  the  Ministries  of Local  Government Matters, Finance  and  Economic  Planning, as well as the state’s ALGON chapter and  other relevant  stakeholders  to work  out  plans  towards the  immediate  procurement  of  software and  other facilities  for  the  implementation  of  Internal  Public
Sector  Accounting Standard IPSAN [IPSAN]. This, he said, is in
accordance with international  best  practices.

Equally approved  was the  re-constitution of  the  Enugu  State
Children’s  Parliament  with  Miss  Oragwa  Nkem  as  the  speaker.

“This  was  not  possible  before  this administration. The  essence
is  to  enhance  child  survival, development, protection as well as
participation,” the commissioner said, noting that the re-constitution
was done via  a democratic process on January 6, this year.

