Governors meet Osinbajo today

State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday evening met at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the NGF who is also the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

The meeting was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The meeting was meant to afford the governors the opportunity of taking a common stand on issues ahead of a meeting of the National Economic Council scheduled for Thursday.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs the NEC which has all state governors as members.

It was further learnt that the governors’ meeting would review the probe being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the Paris Club loan refund to states.