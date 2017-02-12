I’ve no plan to dump PDP – Iwuanyanwu

Frontline politician and member, Board Of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has no intention of defecting from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri by the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Damian Oparah, which stated that Iwuanyanwu’s rumoured defection to the APC was completely false.

The statement read, “Iwuanyanwu is a member of the Board of Trustees and National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, who has shown capacity in uniting and running the affairs of the PDP in the country, Imo state and his Ikeduru Local Government Area.

“It is therefore foolhardy for some mischievous elements to wake up one morning and to start insinuating that he is leaving the PDP for any other party, especially a party that has been rejected by Nigerians. The whole rumour is baseless, petty and borne out of desperation.”

Oparah said Iwuanyanwu was a statesman and nationalist who was not swayed by parochial sentiment of political jobbers.

“The political direction of our ‘Ahaejiagamba’ (Iwuanyanwu) remains in PDP. He is the bulwark of PDP in Imo State and has no intention whatsoever of leaving the house he built and nurtured for any disenchanted, disoriented political party whose duty remains to deceive the people,” the statement added.