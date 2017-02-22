NAFDAC impounds, probes ‘Indian garri’

*…cautions against consumption

The National Agency for Food and drug Administration, NAFDAC has begun

investigations into the alleged importation of “Indian garri” in the

country even as Nigerians have been cautioned against consumption of the

product.

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, who spoke on the development

in a statement on his twitter handle entitled “On imported garri, Pt 1 –

NAFDAC”, said 26 packets of 500 mg each of the product, said to be from Ghana but packaged in UK, were seized after regulatory officials visited the supermarket in Ikoyi on Monday 20 February, 2017.

“This is the tweet that first caught our attention on Sunday 19th February

2017. It is about a certain pack of imported garri with the source given as

India, which was found on the shelves of a Nigerian supermarket.

Reacting to the tweet, which stated:“Imported garri from India now on the shelves of supermarkets in Nigeria?! “We knew we had work to do, and Monday 20th we did. Our actions and findings are outlined (Updates via

@NafdacNigeria), Adewole said investigations are continuing as the

Management of the supermarket has been invited for further discussion in

the Lagos office of the Agency.

Also alerting Nigerians about the development, the Acting Director General of NAFDAC, Mrs Yetunde Oni, urged Nigerians to stay away from the product because its consumption portends health hazards more importantly as Agency was yet to certify it fit for consumption.

Oni, who spoke in Ilorin at a one-day zonal campaign on current regulatory

issues in the safe use of drugs, animal feeds, pesticides and chemicals,

said preliminary investigation had revealed that the product was actually

made in Ghana, and not India as some reports earlier claimed added that it

was packaged in UK.

She however said that efforts were on to know how the product got into the

country, adding that garri is a staple food in Nigeria and it should earn its people foreign exchange hence importation of the product should be discouraged.

Oni, also pointed out that a substantial percentage of products are faked in the country.

“We are aware that many products in Nigerian markets are faked and we will

not rest on our oars until we rid our markets of adulterated products, and

more importantly, we will not spare whoever is behind these criminal acts

,no matter how highly place,” she stressed.

She gave an update on consumption of unwholesome drinks by some youth in a

part of the country, saying that three of the people that consumed an

harvested plant soaked in an alcoholic drink mixed with tramadol had died,

while others were still receiving medical attention in hospital.

She called on traditional and religious leaders to help in sensitising people in their communities, adding that the agency could not fight the battle alone.

While calling on Nigerian farmers with export potential ptoduce such as

cocoa, kolanut, benny seed, etc, to pass through the agency for control and

regulations, the NAFDAC DG said that misapplication of pesticides or

fertiliser to their crops could lead to rejection or low pricing in

international markets.

The NAFDAC boss also admonished the Veterinary Doctors to henceforth ensure

that after injecting animals,they shouldn’t immediately release same for

consumption but allow it to rest for at least four days because fresh

research had shown that the ailment had the tendency of being transfered

to it’s final consumers.

Also speaking, the Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was

represented by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Sola Gold,

advocated stiffer penalty for persons found guilty of producing fake or

adulterated products, urging people to report anyone in the business of

producing unwholesome products.