Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday night, thanked the leadership of the National Assembly for visiting him at the Abuja House, London.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and some principal officers of the National Assembly had travelled to the United Kingdom on Wednesday to meet with Buhari, who is in the country for medical vacation.

The Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was also on the trip.

Buhari, in his Facebook post at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and kind wishes.

The post, which was accompanied by a photograph showing Buhari in a handshake with Saraki while Dogara and Lawan were standing close, read, “I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health.”

Earlier in a tweet through his personal Twitter handle, @MBuhari, the President said he was pleased to receive Saraki, Dogara and Lawan on Wednesday night.

Buhari had embarked on a medical vacation to the UK and extended his initial 10-day leave.

A source close to the leadership of the Senate said last night that after the meeting with Buhari, the National Assembly leaders would brief journalists in London.

The source also said details of the meeting would be made known through a press release.

The release was, however, not issued as of press time on Wednesday.

Saraki had last week Wednesday said he spoke with Buhari and the President was hale and hearty.