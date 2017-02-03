There is too much lies in Abuja – Gov Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he no more visits Abuja stressing there is too much lies peddled around in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Wike, while flagging off the second phase of the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Township roads with a view to improving the living standard of majority of the less privileged in the state capital, explained that he stopped going to Abuja since September 2016 because of excessive prevalence of lies in the FCT.

“I have not travelled to Abuja for more than four months because it is a centre of lies. Let them continue to lie in Abuja,” Governor Wike said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has on several occasions made key comments that made Reno Omokri, former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, to come out publicly to say “Nigerians know ‘Lai Mohammed’ is synonymous with ‘Lying’”.

The Minister has said that the hardship in Nigeria was not created by President Buhari’s administration and that “We didn’t envisage the level of corruption we met in office,” leaving Nigerians to question where the Minister was that he didn’t know the level of corruption in Nigeria before the present administration assumed office. Recently the Minister said that Nigerians are now reaping the benefit of change the administration promised during its campaign.

“As they suffer economic downturn in Abuja, we shall continue to make progress in Rivers State.

“They lie too much in Abuja, so there is no reason to listen to them. Here, we make promises and we keep our promises,” Governor Wike said.

Performing the flagging off of the second phase of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Township roads on Monday, Governor Wike said that the second phase of the Township road reconstruction will enhance the economy of the densely populated areas.

He noted that the administration contracted Julius Berger for the second phase of the project because it believes there is need for durable jobs in the suburbs.

The governor urged the contractor to employ youths from Port Harcourt Township as they execute the project.

He said, “I am doing this for the township because you people stood by me all through the electioneering period. This is a symbiotic relationship”.

On his refusal to travel to Abuja, Governor Wike regretted that the Federal Capital has now been enmeshed in political falsehood and deception, which negatively impacts on development.