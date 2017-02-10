Tinubu, Akande meet Buhari in London

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, met with a former Interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, and the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to photographs released by the Presidency, the meeting took place inside Abuja House, London, United Kingdom.

The photographs were posted on the Presidency’s official Twitter handle, @NGRPresident.

Tinubu and Akande were decked in navy blue kaftans while Buhari wore a brown following robe.

While the three of them were seen seated and discussing in one of the photographs, Buhari was captured while seeing his guests off in the second one.

Buhari is currently in London, where he has been since he started his vacation on January 19.

Although he was initially billed to resume work on Monday, the President wrote to the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his decision to extend the vacation.

He had attributed the extension to the need for him to stay back and get results of some medical tests recommended by his doctors.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been performing the duties of the President in acting capacity since Buhari left.

It could, however, not be confirmed the veracity of some reports which indicated the president would return to the country on Saturday.

I spoke, joked with Buhari, states Saraki

Also, Senate president Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday night, said he spoke with the President, declaring that Buhari was hale and hearty.

In an attempt to douse the growing tension over the state of Buhari’s health, Saraki, in a tweet at 11.35pm on Wednesday, said he spoke with the President, stressing that Buhari was not only in good spirits but also cracked a joke with him.

Saraki, through his Twitter handle, said he was happy to have communicated with the nation’s number one man.

The tweet reads, “Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari, tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night as usual.”

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had, also on Monday, said Buhari was hale and hearty.

While answering questions from journalists on the medical condition of the President, Osinbajo said he spoke with Buhari and that the President was fine.

The Acting President denied the reports that he was under pressure to resign over Buhari’s health status.

He said, rather, Buhari was concerned about the ongoing work by the National Assembly on the 2017 Appropriation Bill as well as the moves by the Federal Government to bring the country out of the current economic recession.

Osinbajo, who declined to declare Buhari’s health status, stated that it was the President’s exclusive preserve to declare his health status.

I’ve spoken with President, says Dogara

In a similar vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, said, on Thursday, that he had spoken with Buhari.

He said Buhari called him from London on Wednesday evening and that they discussed national issues.

Dogara made the claim on his Twitter handle, @yakubDogara.

Some of the tweets read, “@MBuhari called me yesterday evening (Wednesday). He talked about what the Executive/Legislature must do to ensure food security for all Nigerians.

“He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he is resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves.”

“He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon. members.”

In a separate statement on Thursday, Dogara’s office said the two political office holders spoke about 9.20pm on Wednesday.

They were said to have spoken for five minutes.

“On the Speaker’s handle, @YakubDogara, Mr. President called him on Wednesday evening and they spoke for about five minutes.

“They discussed many national issues, including ways of ensuring food security for Nigerians,” his media aide, Mr. Turaki Hassan, stated.

Oba of Lagos visits Osinbajo, prays for Buhari

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday, met behind closed doors with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The traditional ruler, who was accompanied by one of his chiefs, later told State House correspondents that he was at the Presidential Villa to pay homage to Osinbajo, who he said was his law lecturer at the university.

He said he also used the opportunity of the visit to pray for good health and safe return of Buhari, who is currently in London, United Kingdom.

He said, “I am a traditional ruler and a servant of the people and I am here to see the Acting President.

“So, I have found time to see my former law lecturer, and once more, to convey to him the wishes and prayers of Lagos, that by the grace of God, the Almighty Allah, our President will return to us hale and hearty.

“It will be well with this country provided all of us are sincere and we cooperate with the government and we tell the government what we feel: constructive and not destructive criticisms.”

Akiolu also urged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration.

Making reference to the health of the President, the traditional ruler said all Nigerians should be praying for both Buhari and Osinbajo.

He added, “We have to be absolutely patient and provide useful suggestions to move the country forward.

“Prophet Yakub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out of his body and Allah brought him back not to talk of somebody who is not like that.

“By the grace of Almighty, our President will be back to all of us. As I told the Acting President now, God blessed him more than how he expected.

“He was a law teacher; very quiet, easy going, and he is always with his Bible and see what God has done for him. He is not interested in any political thing but God had destined that he will be the number two man.

“All of us should pray for the two of them and for Nigeria to be very successful provided we are and close to God and very absolutely honest in everything we are doing. All will be well with us.”

CAN demands weekly update, Fayose calls for prayers

On its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Thursday, expressed concern over the health of Buhari, but prayed to God “for his quick and full recovery” while the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, called on Nigerians to pray for the President.

CAN told Osinbajo to “be bold in handling critical state matters” and not to be distracted by those who did not wish Nigeria well.

The organisation, however, called on the Presidency to “give Nigerians a weekly update on the condition of Buhari’s health to avoid giving opportunity for unnecessary speculation and tension.”

In a statement by its Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel, CAN also called on Nigerians to give Osinbajo full support and prayers to lead well in his capacity as the acting President.

Samuel stated, “CAN is deeply concerned about the ongoing national conversation on the absence of the President due to ill-health. We wish to call on all Nigerians to join hands in prayers for the quick and full recovery of Mr. President and his safe return to Nigeria instead of dwelling on the needless rumour mongering of his health.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is human, hence he’s subject to health challenges sometimes. CAN appreciates the anxiety of Nigerians to hear Mr. President speak, but sues for understanding as we await that.

“It is very clear that our leader is passing through some health challenges. We advise the Presidency to give Nigerians weekly update on how he is faring and the full progress of his recovery.”

Also, Fayose urged Nigerians to pray to God for the good health of Buhari so that he could return on time and resume work.

Speaking with some reporters in Ado Ekiti on Thursday while hosting the General Overseer of the Champions Glory Assembly, Pastor Joshua Lasisi, Fayose wished the president sound health.

“I want to equally join Nigerians to pray for the President and ask God to give him good health, Fayose said.”

Fayose advised the Presidency to ensure it gave accurate information about the health status of Buhari so as to forestall a situation whereby people would continue to spread nasty rumours about the President’s health.

The Ekiti State governor added, “But the best thing we should all realise is that the Presidency owes Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things.

“Nobody has control over health challenges. The only thing they are doing wrongly is hiding the facts from Nigerians.

“I cannot say I cannot be sick when I’m sick because I am a public figure and I represent the interests of many people.

“They must know where I am, what is wrong and what I’m doing about it is the right of every Nigerian. But I want to urge all of us to stick together and pray for Mr. President, Fayose said.”

Lasisi hinted that there would be a revolution which would turn around the current unwholesome tide of things in the country.

The pastor condemned the trial of men of God over religious issues, adding that they should be treated with respect.

He stated that clerics should not be persecuted for merely airing their views over issues that concern Nigeria.

“There is freedom of speech and people should be allowed to air their views. I’m hopeful that God will see us through what we are going through in Nigeria. Irrespective of what we are going through, Nigeria will still get better. We are hopeful that there will be a revolution in this country.

“We strongly condemn the killing of Christians as it happened in Southern Kaduna and we call on the government to urgently do something about it,” Lasisi said. (Punch)