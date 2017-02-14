Trump calls Buhari, hails FG’s anti terror war

President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have spoken to President Donald Trump on the telephone on Monday afternoon at the request of the American President.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Adesina described the conversation between the two leaders as cordial.

He quoted Buhari as congratulating Trump on his election as the US President and on his cabinet.

The presidential spokesman said the two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

The statement read, “President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

“President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

“President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.”