Umahi emerges Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi was on Sunday elected as the new Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum.

He emerged at a meeting of the Forum held at the Enugu Government House.

The meeting was attended by Governors Rochas Okorocha, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Willie Obiano, Dave Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi and Abia, respectively.

Ikpeazu who briefed journalists about the new development said that the lot fell on Ebonyi State because Anambra and Abia states have had their fair share of heading the Forum.

Recall that the South East Governors have not had a leadership since 2015 when the former governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji served out his tenure.

Gov. Umahi while addressed the press later, said he accepted the new position in good fate.

“I want to first of all accept the leadership position that my colleagues have imposed on me.

“Though I am not most qualified but they decided that I should head the South East Governors’ Forum at a time like this. So, I want to thank them with all sense of humility and I accept with all my heart,” he said.

He said that the governors met with the chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo who briefed them on the leadership of Ohanaeze and also Chief Ike Ekweremadu who briefed them on infrastructural development as listed in the 2017 budget as it concerned the South East.

Umahi also said that they discussed the security situation in the zone with the aim of finding solution to them, pointing out that they were reaching with commissioners of police in their respective states to ensure that the zone was safe.

He pointed out particularly that they would work in synergy to ensure that the issue of kidnapping was checked.

The new chairman equally said that the zone was going to have a proper economic integration so that the abundant wealth inherent in the zone would be tapped to better the lives of their people.

To do this, Umahi said that the commissioners of Economic Planning of their respective states would meet to ensure that the economic integration was cemented.

